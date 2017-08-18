Area domination march in Darjeeling on 65th day of shutdown

Darjeeling: GJM supporters holding a rally for separate Gorkhaland in Darjeeling on Monday. PTI Photo Darjeeling: GJM supporters holding a rally for separate Gorkhaland in Darjeeling on Monday. PTI Photo

Police and security forces on Friday conducted area domination march in various parts of Darjeeling on the 65th day of the indefinite shutdown. Though no incident of violence has been reported since Thursday night, the police and security personnel have been keeping a tight vigil, a senior police officer said.

The Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM), which is spearheading the agitation for a separate Gorkhaland, took out rallies in various parts of the hills. They demanded the restoration of internet services, which was cut off in the hills since June 18, besides an immediate withdrawal of security forces from Darjeeling.

The GJM activists and NGOs were seen distributing food among the locals as food supply has been severely hit due to the prolonged shutdown. Barring medicine shops, all other commercial establishments, schools and colleges remained shut.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App