Are Mamata Banerjee’s relatives diamond traders… we know from where they get money: Kailash Vijayvargiya

BJP leaders at an event in Kolkata on Thursday. Subham Dutta

BJP NATIONAL general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Thursday launched a personal attack against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, asking her to clarify how her family members managed to make a huge fortune after she became the CM.

This comes hours after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in an apparent reference to Vijayvargiya, asked if he whether he was the CBI director and had authority to say more Trinamool leaders would be sent to jail.

Speaking to mediapersons, Vijayvargiya said: “The people of Bengal are sensible enough to understand everything. The wealth of Banerjee and her family members increased after she became the chief minister. We want to know how Banerjee, her Cabinet of ministers and her nephew, who has a bungalow worth Rs 100 crore, made such a fortune? Are family members of Banerjee diamond traders? From where did they get such huge money? We know from where they get money and where they channelled it.”

“I have not looked at the properties of (Trinamool leaders) Mukul Roy and Suvendu Adhikari. I have only looked at the properties of Banerjee and her family members. She must give clarification on how her family members made such a fortune, and how her nephew built a bungalow worth Rs 100 crore. We have proof, and I will make all documents related to their earnings and property public at the right time,” he added.

Trinamool secretary general Partha Chatterjee, in response, claimed BJP was launching a personal attack against Mamata to take political revenge. “They are trying to malign her image and launching personal attacks. This proves that BJP indulges in revenge politics,” he said.

Vijayvargiya, meanwhile, claimed tribals in West Bengal were not safe. The comments came a day after tribal couple, Raju and Gita Mahali, who had hosted BJP national President Amit Shah at their house in Naxalbari, joined Trinamool. BJP has alleged that they were abducted by TMC leaders and forced to join the party.

“The state government is indulging in ote bank politics and protecting the interest of only one community. Yesterday’s incident showed that adivasis are not safe in Bengal. We came to know that the police had threatened the tribal family that if they did not join the Trinamool, they would be implicated in false cases. We demand an investigation into the role of the local police officers,” Vijayvargiya said.

He added there was no law and order in the state, and “things were taking place according to Mamata’s wishes”.

Earlier, Vijayvargiya accused TMC of suppressing the voice of the Opposition instead of respecting them. “The Opposition plays an important role in a democracy. But here in Bengal, the Mamata Banerjee government stifles the voice of the Opposition. The state government should always respect the Opposition. It should not launch an attack on Opposition workers. We are not afraid of such attacks but we will not counter violence with violence,” he said.

