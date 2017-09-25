Archaeological relics mistaken for deities: researchers

A Keechaka idol is worshipped as Ganesha at Aarey colony. A Keechaka idol is worshipped as Ganesha at Aarey colony.

As teams of archaeologists from Mumbai University’s Centre for Extra Mural Studies (CEMS) scouted nooks and corners of the former Salsette region (the area stretching along Mahim Creek-Bandra-Vasai Creek) to find traces of the city’s pre-Portuguese history, they have come across several instances of ancient remains and relics being misidentified. Team members said several random stone figures dating back to the 12th Century and beyond were found being worshipped by local residents as deities, for decades.

A project supervised by the CEMS and Sathaye College is undertaking a first-ever systematic and extensive exploration in the Salsette region, through six teams. The project, considered to be the biggest public archaeological study in any urban space in South Asia, is currently in its second season.

The six teams of archaeologists said that misconception and misidentification of ancient stone figures, structures, relics and antiquities among locals was a common and recurring feature of their findings.

When Vinayak Parab, leader of one of the groups, visited an ancient Ganesha temple in a pada (hamlet) located at the end of the Marol side of Aarey Milk Colony, he found something unusual about the idol. After having a close look at the idol, he realised the idol was actually a Keechaka (a decorative load-bearing bracket in the form of a yaksha) used in ancient temples.

“The statue worshipped as lord Ganesha is actually of Keechaka, and belongs to the 12th or 13th century. Even as most of the features in this idol have worn out, his potbelly and carved ornaments are visible, which made locals believe that it is Lord Ganesha. They have been worshipping the idol for years,” said Parab.

Another senior researcher in the team, Nishigandha Usapkar, said, “The idol is now covered in vermillion. And the new generation, following the footsteps of their elderly, continue to worship it as Lord Ganesha.”

Arcahaeology student Rajesh Pujari stumbled upon another Keechaka idol when he visited an old Amba temple in Mahim. “Most of the old villages in the Salsette regions are either relocated from their original locations due to development projects years ago, or have witnessed large migration. The new inhabitants of these areas name these relics as their local deity. Last year, during our exploration project, we found residents in Mahim have been worshipping a structural remnant of a temple as goddess Amba. It is not an idol of goddess Amba but Keechaka,” said Pujari.

According to Gurusahib Singh Shetti, another student researcher, he and his team this year came across a Shakambari Devi temple in Mulund which was also actually a Keechaka worshipped as a local deity.

Similarly, the local deity Yantra Devi in Jogeshwari’s famous Gajalaxmi temple in the Mahakali caves is believed to be a remnant of a stupa.

The team exploring Thane too have found such instances. While looking for traces of Portuguese structures in the region, the team found that an ancient Anglican church has been known as Portuguese church among the locals.

While the researcher teams often tried to explain the true origins of these idols to locals, most refuse to believe the research over their faith, said researchers.

