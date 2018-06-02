Arbaaz Khan called for questioning in IPL betting probe: Thane police

Arbaaz Khan did not respond to phone calls and messages from The Indian Express seeking comment. Arbaaz Khan did not respond to phone calls and messages from The Indian Express seeking comment.

THANE POLICE said Friday that they have summoned actor-producer Arbaaz Khan to join their investigation in connection with an alleged betting racket during the Indian Premier League (IPL) season that ended last Sunday.

According to police, the actor’s name allegedly came up during the interrogation of Sonu Jalan alias Sonu Malad, a bookie “with international links”. Police claimed to have allegedly found details of financial dealings between Khan and Jalan.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhishek Trimukhe said that Arbaaz Khan, the elder brother of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, has been called to join the probe Saturday.

“Jalan has claimed that the actor placed bets through him. We have got details about some financial dealings between Khan and Jalan. Hence, we want him to clarify as to the nature of his financial transactions with Jalan,” a senior officer said.

Another officer linked to the probe said that according to Jalan, Khan allegedly placed bets initially and incurred major losses. He is then alleged to have placed more bets in which he recovered the money. “We have to verify these claims,” the officer said.

Thane Police said they busted the racket on May 16 with the arrest of five bookies operating out of Dombivli. The bookies were allegedly using a software to place bets online.

Based on interrogation, the police arrested Jalan earlier this week. According to police, a software called ‘Bet and Take’, which was being used by the bookies to place bets nationally and internationally, was provided by Jalan.

An officer said they found initials which they suspect point to several people who had placed large bets in diaries maintained by Jalan. “The names are coded and it will take us some time to find out what the initials signify. As of now, since we got the name of Khan during interrogation, we have summoned him. As and when we find out about others involved in placing bets, they will be called for questioning,” an officer said.

Jalan is believed to be linked to wanted fugitive Dawood Ibrahim and several other international bookies. He was arrested by Mumbai Police in 2012 for betting on IPL matches and released on bail. There were also allegations of Jalan having been been involved in match-fixing.

Jalan was arrested by the CBI in 2016 in connection with a bribery case against a former joint director of Enforcement Directorate in Ahmedabad. It was alleged that the official extorted money from those accused of money laundering in the IPL betting racket.

