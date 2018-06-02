Bollywood actor-producer Arbaaz Khan confesses to betting in IPL matches

Bollywood actor-producer Arbaaz Khan. Bollywood actor-producer Arbaaz Khan.

Bollywood actor-producer Arbaaz Khan has accepted his involvement in betting over Indian Premier League (PL) matches during interrogation with the Thane Police Anti-extortion cell. Thane Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh told ANI that the interrogation is underway. “After it concludes, the DCP will brief on the case,” Singh was quoted by ANI as saying.

Meanwhile, IPL commissioner Rajeev Shukla said that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has nothing to do with actor/film producer Arbaaz Khan being summoned by Thane Anti-Extortion Cell. “The matter is with the police, we have nothing to do with it. Both BCCI & ICC have anti-corruption units, police can coordinate with them,” Shukla is quoted as saying by ANI. ALSO READ: Matter with the police, they can coordinate with BCCI, ICC anti-corruption units, says Rajeev Shukla

On Friday, Thane Police had summoned Arbaaz Khan to join their investigation in connection with an alleged betting racket during the Indian Premier League (IPL) season that ended last Sunday. According to police, the actor’s name allegedly came up during the interrogation of Sonu Jalan alias Sonu Malad, a bookie “with international links”. Police claimed to have allegedly found details of financial dealings between Khan and Jalan.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhishek Trimukhe said that Arbaaz Khan, the elder brother of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, has been called to join the probe Saturday.

“Jalan has claimed that the actor placed bets through him. We have got details about some financial dealings between Khan and Jalan. Hence, we want him to clarify as to the nature of his financial transactions with Jalan,” a senior officer said.

Another officer linked to the probe said that according to Jalan, Khan allegedly placed bets initially and incurred major losses. He is then alleged to have placed more bets in which he recovered the money. “We have to verify these claims,” the officer said.

Jalan is believed to be linked to wanted fugitive Dawood Ibrahim and several other international bookies. He was arrested by Mumbai Police in 2012 for betting on IPL matches and released on bail. There were also allegations of Jalan having been been involved in match-fixing.

Jalan was arrested by the CBI in 2016 in connection with a bribery case against a former joint director of Enforcement Directorate in Ahmedabad. It was alleged that the official extorted money from those accused of money laundering in the IPL betting racket.

