Araria to become terrorism hub: Giriraj Singh

BJP MP Giriraj Singh

UNION MINISTER Giriraj Singh said on Thursday that the victory of RJD’s Sarfaraz Alam from Araria Lok Sabha seat would make the place a hub of terrorism, which would be a danger to not only Bihar but also the country.

“The RJD has started a new political culture for its political ambitions… They have spawned an extremist ideology which is a danger not only to Bihar but also to the country in the coming days. It will become a hub of terrorism,” the Nawada MP told reporters in Delhi.

The minister’s comment, which came a day after the BJP suffered humiliating defeats in the byelections held last week, invited strong criticism from the opposition parties.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav tweeted, “This man is a central minister and unfortunately he is not aware that it’s his government in Bihar and Delhi.”

“If he and the BJP don’t believe in Nitish Kumar’s leadership, then why don’t they ask him to step down or withdraw support. Such a shame for Nitish Kumar,” he said.

RJD legislature party leader Rabri Devi said, “There is terrorism in BJP, all the terrorists of the country sit at BJP office. Giriraj Singh should apologise to the people of Araria or they would not forgive them in 2019. What is this logic that when they win, they say there would be no terrorism and when we win, there would be terrorism.”

Alam defeated BJP’s Pradeep Kumar Singh by over 60,000 votes in Araria constituency.

