APSC scam: Police submits chargesheet against 10; two declared absconders

The police on Tuesday submitted its first chargesheet in connection with the cash-for-jobs scandal in the Assam Public Service Commission, in which it named former chairman Rakesh Kumar Paul and two other members of the APSC as the main accused. Meanwhile, two of the accused have been declared as absconders. The chargesheet that was submitted before a court in Guwahati also gave details of how Rakesh Kumar Paul, in connivance with two other members Samedur Rahman and Basanta Kumar Doley, had converted the APSC into a bazaar in the name of selecting gazetted officers for various departments of the state government, including the Assam Civil Service and Assam Police Service.

While Paul was arrested on November 4, 2016 by the Dibrugarh Police, eight days after an assistant engineer called Nabakanta Patir was caught and arrested red-handed while collecting a huge amount of cash from a candidate who had applied for a dentist’s job. Paul’s arrest followed the arrest of two more APSC members Samedur Rahman and Basanta Kumar Doley – both former college teachers – as also five more persons, including the deputy controller of examinations Pabitra Kaibarta.

“We are still looking for two more persons involved in the scandal. They are Rajiv Paul and Sudip Das. They have been declared as absconders,” a police officer, who is part of the investigations, said. Rajiv Paul, younger brother of former chairman Rakesh Kumar Paul, had received most contracts for printing question papers for the APSC, the police said. The other eight, including Rakesh Kumar Paul, are currently in judicial custody.

