April 7, 9 am top stories: US strikes Syria air base, SC reserves order in Babri demolition and more

In this image provided by the US Navy, the USS Ross (DDG 71) fires a tomahawk land attack missile Friday, April 7, 2017, from the Mediterranean Sea. (Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Robert S. Price/U.S. Navy via AP)

US strikes Syria air base, says it’s in response to chemical weapons attack by Assad regime

The US military Friday launched cruise missile strikes on the Syrian airbase in response to the chemical weapons attack by the Assad regime earlier this week. This US strike targeted Syrian aircraft, an airstrip, and fuel stations, according to a US official who added that the missiles struck the region at around 3.45 am. 59 Tomhawk cruise missiles hit the Al Shayrat airfield near Homs in Syria, according to the New York Times. President Donald Trump said he ordered the military strike in response to the chemical attack that left at least 72 dead, including children. Follow LIVE updates | US strikes Syria LIVE updates

Alwar lynching: Assault injuries behind Pehlu Khan’s death, says doctor who conducted post mortem

One of the doctors in the team of three that conducted the post-mortem of Pehlu Khan, the dairy farmer who was assaulted by gau rakshaks in Alwar district, said Pehlu had died of assault injuries and the cardiac shock was secondary. Dr Pushpendra Jain told The Indian Express: “Injuries were the main cause of death. As said in our post-mortem report, the (thoracoabdominal) injuries were ‘sufficient cause of death’. The heart attack was secondary.” Read more here

1.37 crore who don’t file returns are now on Income Tax radar

The Tax department now has information on cash deposits of over Rs 2 lakhs and it has started the process of investigating this by corroborating it with data that was earlier provided by banks and financial institutions. The department has also identified about 1.37 crore citizens who are non-filers of tax and have a tax liability. These have been identified under the IT department’s Non-Filer Monitoring System (NMS). Employing a “360 degree profiling” of tax payers, the department is aiming and identifying and linking all transactions related to them to classify taxpayers as “high-risk” or otherwise. Read more here

Reserves order in Babri demolition case: SC says can put Advani on trial with kar sevaks, set timeframe

The Supreme Court Thursday said it was looking at putting BJP leader LK Advani and others on a joint trial with ‘kar sevaks’ in the Babri Masjid demolition case. The Supreme Court said it had to “step in” in order to “do complete justice in a matter like this”. The BJP leader will be be booked under various charges, including criminal conspiracy to pull down the masjid. The bench also indicated that it was looking at the idea of having a special judge in Lucknow for the joint trial to be finished within two years. Read more here

Jammu Kashmir avalanche: Two soldiers dead in Batalik sector in Ladakh region

Multiple avalanches in Jammu and Kashmir killed two soldiers Thursday while three others have been rescued from under the snow. The avalanche struck the Batalik sector in the Ladakh region and was triggered by unprecedented snowfall. It buried an army post in the area. According to the weather department, 83.9 mm of snowfall was recorded in Srinagar alone since Wednesday. Read more here

