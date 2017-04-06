April 6, 9 am news update: China warns India on Dalai Lama visit, Alwar attack victim was not a cattle smuggler, Sena MP Gaikwad takes chartered plane to Delhi

Dalai Lama visit will hurt ties, severely damage peace, Beijing warns Delhi

Summoning the Indian ambassador in Beijing on Wednesday, China apprised India of it’s displeasure on Dalai Lama visiting Arunachal Pradesh. Sources told Indian Express, Chinese officials were “unusually sharp” in their interaction with Ambassador Vijay Gokhale. In Beijing, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said China would take “necessary measures” to preserve their “territorial sovereignty and legal interests.” “We ask India to stop this wrong behaviour. Taking advantage of the Dalai Lama harms China’s national interests. Do not speculate and expand the sensitive issues between two countries, do not purposely harm the negotiation of boundary as well as the foundation of our bilateral relation,” Chunying said. Read more here.

Alwar attack: Gau rakshaks killed a dairy farmer, not cattle smuggler

Mewat’s 55-year-old Pehlu Khan, who succumbed to injuries on Monday after being beaten up by gau rakshaks on Saturday, was not a cattle smuggler as alleged by the cow protection vigilante group. The deceased’s family members claimed Pehlu Khan, who was earlier thinking of buying a milch buffalo, bought a cow instead as the seller gave him a good deal. “That was the worst decision ever. It took my father’s life,” said his 24-year-old Irshad. The FIR registered by Rajasthan Police also states that Khan and others with him did not have a purchase document or receipt. Showing the receipt, Irshad said, “I don’t know how an FIR was registered stating that that we had no purchase receipt. I bought the cows for Rs 45,000.” Read more here.

Banned by airlines, Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad takes chartered plane

Following his unsuccessful attempts to book Air India tickets to fly from Pune to New Delhi, Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad on Wednesday took a chartered flight to reach the national capital to attend the ongoing Parliament session. The MP had recently assaulted an Air India employee following which the airlines banned him from flying with them. Read more here.

White House chief strategist Steve Bannon dropped from National Security Council

The Donald Trump administration removed White House chief strategist Steve Bannon from the National Security Council on Wednesday. Bannon’s inclusion in the National Security Council had earned the Trump administration a lot of criticism owing to Bannon’s political leanings. A White House official said the NSC overhaul moves the council “back to its core function of what it’s supposed to do.” Read more here.

IPL 2017: Yuvraj Singh’s rapidfire knock too hot to handle for RCB

IPL 2017 kicked off with defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad beat last year’s finalists Royal Challengers Bangalore by 35 runs in Hyderabad. The tenth edition continued with the IPL ‘tradition’ of starting the season with a match comprising last year’s finalists. Yuvraj Singh scored his first fifty for SRH and then took them to a massive 207 runs against RCB, who had been depleted by the absence of AB De Villiers, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul. Read more here.

