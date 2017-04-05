April 5, 9 am top stories: Presidential reference on liquor ban, Syria chemical attack kills 100 and more

Liquor Sale Ban Order: A Presidential reference to Supreme Court on liquor sale ban order

The Centre is open to the idea of considering making a Presidential Reference to the Supreme Court on the ban of sale of liquor within 500 metres of state and National Highways, including bars and hotels and restaurants that serve alcohol. The Centre may also consider supporting a review petition by state governments whose revenue has been affected as a result of this ban. Read Full Story

Syrian aid group says 100 people killed, 400 injured in suspected chemical attacks

The suspected chemical attack killed dozens of people on Tuesday, Syrian opposition activists said, describing the attack as among the worst in the country’s six-year civil war. (Edlib Media Center, via AP) The suspected chemical attack killed dozens of people on Tuesday, Syrian opposition activists said, describing the attack as among the worst in the country’s six-year civil war. (Edlib Media Center, via AP)

Over 100 people including children have been killed in a suspected Syrian government chemical attack in the northwest province of Idlib on Tuesday. The Syrian military has not claimed any responsibility. The United Nations condemned the attack and said the use of chemical weapons is “extremely alarming and disturbing.” Read More

Yogi Adityanath waives farm loans of Rs 36,359 crore, keeps BJP poll promise

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File Photo) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File Photo)

UP CM Yogi Adityanath in his first cabinet meeting on Tuesday announced to waive crop loans of 36,359 crore taken by about 94 lakh small and marginal farmers in the state. Farmers with land holdings of less than one hectare, or 2.5 acres, will be considered marginal farmers, while those with land holdings of 1-2 hectares will be considered small farmers. The government also decided to open 5,000 wheat procurement centres across the state. Read

North Korea fires missile into Sea of Japan

The US military said it was a KN-15 medium-range ballistic missile which they had determined posed no threat to America. The US military said it was a KN-15 medium-range ballistic missile which they had determined posed no threat to America.

North Korea fired a ballistic missile off its east coast into the sea of Japan on Wednesday. The missile had flown some 60 Kilometers according to South Korea’s defence ministry. North Korea’s this attempt comes a day before US President Trump was to to meet China President Xi Jinping for their first summit meeting. US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson confirmed Pyongyang had launched “yet another” intermediate range ballistic missile. Read Story

Rajasthan: Five men assaulted by gau rakshaks in Alwar, 1 dead

A video grab of the attack. A video grab of the attack.

The Gau Rakshaks affiliated with the Vishwa Hindu Parisha and Bajrang Dal attacked five men alleging they were illegally transporting bovines. Even after showing the documents of purchase, they attacked the men in vehicles. One of the victims died in a hospital in Alwar. Read More

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd