April 4, 9 am top stories: Dalai Lama to visit Tawang, EC throws open challenge to test EVMs and more

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama being feliciated with an Assamese Japi during Platinum Jubliee of Assam Tribune Group in Guwahati on Saturday. (PTI Photo) Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama being feliciated with an Assamese Japi during Platinum Jubliee of Assam Tribune Group in Guwahati on Saturday. (PTI Photo)

Dalai Lama to reach Arunachal Pradesh today, Tawang dresses up to ‘see our God’

The 14th Dalai Lama will arrive in Tawang today as part of a 12-day visit to the northeast. An official guest of the Arunachal Pradesh government, his visit has stirred controversy with China repeatedly warning India that it will affect bilateral ties. Residents of Tawang, many of whom were from the Tibetan refugee community of Monpas, were seen broom in hand on Monday, prepping for His Holiness’ visit. Read more.

A policeman guards Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) at a training camp in Thane (PTI Photo, File) A policeman guards Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) at a training camp in Thane (PTI Photo, File)

Poll panel to throw open challenge: Check our EVMs

The Election Commission (EC) will soon host an “open challenge” for anyone to test electronic voting machines and demonstrate how they can be tampered with, source in the poll panel told The Indian Express. The comments come amid allegations from political parties of tampering during the recently-concluded elections. Read more.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra. (File Photo) BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra. (File Photo)

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal looking for excuses, knows he will lose MCD polls: BJP

The BJP Tuesday blamed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for making false allegations of EVM tampering, saying the AAP convener is finding excuses as “he knows that in the MCD elections too he is going to lose”. Speaking to ANI, the spokesperson for the saffron party, Dr Sambit Patra, claimed Kejriwal has a habit of making ludicrous charges. Click here for more.

As she learnt from her mother and other gurus, Kishori Amonkar began to look for her own style, where she put emotion first. (Source: Express archive) As she learnt from her mother and other gurus, Kishori Amonkar began to look for her own style, where she put emotion first. (Source: Express archive)

Hindustani classical loses its voice: Kishori Amonkar, 84

Hindustani classical vocalist Kishori Amonkar, 84, passed away in her sleep on Monday night at her residence in Prabhadevi, Mumbai. “She had dinner at around 9 pm and went to sleep. Ten minutes later, her hand seemed cold, which is when we called a doctor,” said Gandhar Bedekar, son of Nandini Bedekar, Amonkar’s most senior disciple. Her funeral will be held at Ravindra Natya Mandir in Dadar after 3 pm. For more, click here.

Russian president Vladimir Putin puts flowers down outside Tekhnologicheskiy Institut metro station in St. Petersburg, Russia, April 3, 2017. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor Russian president Vladimir Putin puts flowers down outside Tekhnologicheskiy Institut metro station in St. Petersburg, Russia, April 3, 2017. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

St Petersburg subway blast kills 11; police defuse second bomb

An explosion on a subway train in St Petersburg on Monday killed 11 and injured over 40. No one has claimed responsibility for the blast, which authorities are calling a “terror attack”. The police found and defused a second explosive device hours later at another station. Russian President Vladimir Putin offered condolences, saying law enforcement agencies and intelligence services are trying to establish the cause of the attack. Read more.

