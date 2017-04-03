April 3, 9 am top stories: PM Modi addresses Kashmir youth, EC asks AAP to introspect performance, just one conviction under Gujarat cow law and other stories

PM Modi asked the youth of Kashmir to choose between the paths of “tourism” or “terrorism”. (File) PM Modi asked the youth of Kashmir to choose between the paths of “tourism” or “terrorism”. (File)

PM to Kashmir youth: 40 years bloodshed helped no one, progress through tourism

While inaugurating the nine-km long Chenani-Nashri, the “tunnel of fortune for the Valley”, on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the stone pelters to shun violence and take the path that leads to development and progress via tourism. He said the youth of Kashmir have only two roads that they can take, tourism or terrorism. He was addressing almost a lakh people at Battal Balian on Sunday evening. He also said that the loss of many lives in the past 40 years has benefitted nobody. Read more here

EC to AAP: EVMs fine, ask yourself why you did not perform

As AAP raised questions on the reliability of the Electronic Voting Machines with the Election Commission, it received a strong reaction with the EC urging the party to “introspect” on their loss in the polls instead of doubting the EVMs. AAP had raised the questions with respect to the Punjab assembly election. The EC further said that the party can file an election petition in the High Court if they need to verify the votes cast in the polls. Read more here

Hundreds of cases, but only one conviction since 2011 under Gujarat cow law

Then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi had, in October 2011, amended the Gujarat Animal Preservation Act, 1954 after inserting clauses that banned cow slaughter and sale, transportation of cow meat. However, since then, there has only been one conviction under the act. In May 2016, Rafik Khalifa, resident of Gandevi taluka in Navsari district was sentenced for possessing beef. He received three years’ rigorous imprisonment. Public prosecutor N Vasava has said this was the first conviction under the law that was amended in 2011. Read more here

Yogi’s Vahini in demand: over 5,000 membership requests a day

A Hindu Yuva Vahini office in Gorakhpur. Praveen Khanna A Hindu Yuva Vahini office in Gorakhpur. Praveen Khanna

The Hindu Yuva Vahini, a pro-Hindutva outfit, has been receiving requests for membership in thousands after Yogi Adityanath assumed office of Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. The outfit was founded by the CM in 2002. An average of 5000 requests are received everyday. In fact, the increasing number of requests have forced the group to build a set of norms and regulations for recruitment. It has issues guidelines for new members who could be inducted, which include rigorous scrutiny for a whole year. Read more here

Only 10% of Clean Ganga Fund from private firms

In the last two and a half years, the more than 80 per cent donations to the Clean Ganga Fund have come from public sector companies only. The fund was created to accept voluntary funds from individuals and organisations. However, the government’s effort for these additional resources have not had much impact. The fund was set up in September 2014 and had received, until the end of February 2017, Rs 137.6 crore in donations. Read more here

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd