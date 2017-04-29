April 29, 9 am news update: SC tells govt, Kashmir protesters to initiate talks, Priyanka Gandhi land deal, North Korea fires ballistic missile and other top stories

The apex court asked both side to “address core issues”. The apex court asked both side to “address core issues”.

Supreme Court advice to Centre, Valley protesters: Take two steps back, talk

In light of the protests in the Valley, the Supreme Court on Friday said it would be suitable for both the sides to take a few steps back and communicate with each other. The apex court observed that peace will remain elusive in Kashmir if an issue like “secession” is raised simultaneously with stones being pelted and school and colleges being shut. The court asked both side to “address core issues”. “If you keep throwing stones, and close schools and colleges, how will talks happen?” remarked the bench. Read more here

DLF planned township on land Vadra bought, then dropped it

Even as Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the funds for the land bought by her and subsequently sold in Faridabad in Haryana did not have any “relationship whatsoever” with her husband Robert Vadra, his firm Skylight Hospitality or DLF, the land forms part of the land parcels which have come under enforcement agencies’ scanner. Two people have already been summoned and questioned in the case of he 5 acres of land. Read more here

Govt ban puts question mark over blindness prevention programme

The ban on Public Health Foundation of India from accepting foreign funds has led to question marks about the future of the blindness prevention programmes that the organisation had been implementing with the Ministry of Health and state health departments. The programmes were being supported by Queen Elizabeth Diamond Jubilee Trust of UK through a £7 million grant but only £4.3 million has been paid. The rest of the payment cannot go through due the ban on foreign funding. Read more here

North Korea test-fires ballistic missile in defiance of world pressure

In spite of the intense pressure from the United States, North Korea on Saturday test-fired a ballistic missile. According to South Korea and US military officials, the test was done an area north of Pyongyand, the North Korean capital. However, the test appeared to have been unsuccessful and became the fourth successive unsuccessful test by North Korea since March. Read more here

