April 28, 9 am news update: SC raps Centre over appointment of Lokpal, Jharkhand passes GST, and more

Can’t keep hanging, pick Lokpal without Leader of Opposition: SC

The Supreme Court on Thursday observed that the Lokpal can be appointed despite the absence of a Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha. “There is no justification to keep the enforcement of the Act under suspension till the amendments, as proposed, are carried out,” the court stated, while dismissing a petition that questioned the validity of a provision in the Act in this regard. Read more here.

Centre plans to parachute 9 IAS officers to Yogi office

The Centre plans on instating 9 senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers in the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister’s office, each handpicked by the Prime Minister’s Office, according to sources. The officers who have been shortlisted, all from the UP cadre, are likely to be appointed as Secretaries or Principal Secretaries of various departments in the state. Read more here.

Jharkhand passes GST Bill, govt says revenue concerns will be resolved within 5 years

Jharkhand was the third state to pass the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Bill on Thursday, after Telangana and Bihar, ahead of its rollout on July 1. The state Assembly passed the Bill unanimously, after assuring that concerns over loss of revenue in the ‘producer’ state will be resolved in five years. For more, click here.

360/360 at JEE mains, son of a school teacher, a Dalit

17-year-old Kalpit Veerval aced his JEE exam, the results of which were declared on Thursday, making him the first person to ever receive 360/360, or hundred per cent marks. His achievement did not go unnoticed by Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, who tweeted, “Kalpit is the first student to score a perfect 100% in the JEE Main competition. Rajasthan is proud of you.” Read more here.

My finances have nothing to do with Robert Vadra: Priyanka Gandhi

Following a query from the media, Priyanka Gandhi’s office’s clarified that her finances have nothing to do with her husband, Robert Vadra, or his company Skylight Hospitality. The company is currently being probed by the Haryana government for for its land deals with DLF. Read more here.

