April 27, 9 am news update: Terrorists attack army camp in Kupwara, J-K govt blocks social media sites for a month and more

Representational Image. Representational Image.

Kupwara Army camp attack: Two terrorists killed, search operations underway

Terrorists attacked an Army camp in the wee hours of Thursday in Kupwara district, Jammu and Kashmir, located near the Line of Control (LoC). Two terrorists have been neutralised, and forces are currently sweeping the area for others. According to reports, a captain and two army men have been killed. Get LIVE updates here.

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari. (File Photo) Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari. (File Photo)

BJP sweeps Delhi, wins 181/270 civic wards; AAP left holding broom

The BJP is set to rule Delhi’s three municipal corporations for five more years, after winning 70 wards in the South, 64 in the North and 47 in the East. Blaming the loss on EVM tampering, the Aam Aadmi Party questioned why the people of Delhi would vote for the BJP. Separately, taking responsibility for the loss, Congress’ Ajay Maken resigned from all party posts. Read more here.

The order to block the sites was issued by R K Goyal, Principal Secretary in the Home department. Source: Shuaib Masoodi The order to block the sites was issued by R K Goyal, Principal Secretary in the Home department. Source: Shuaib Masoodi

Social media sites blocked in Valley for a month, public order cited

The J&K government blocked 22 social networking sites on Wednesday, including WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, for “one month or till further orders”. The move was to contain transmission of “objectionable contents to spread disaffection amongst the public at large” and “inciting them to commit various offences”. Read more here.

Last financial year, the overall wage increase was slightly higher at 5.7 per cent. Last financial year, the overall wage increase was slightly higher at 5.7 per cent.

NREGA workers get lowest wage hike ever, Re 1 in some states

The Centre’s has increased wages of employees under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Scheme by an average of 2.7 per cent this financial year, which translates to as little of Rs 1 in Assam, Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. In Tamil Nadu and Odisha, workers will get an increase of Rs 2, and in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, wages will be hiked by Rs 3. Read more here.

