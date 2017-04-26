April 26, 9 am news update: Delhi MCD election results, TTV Dinakaran arrested and more

AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal (L), Congress’ Ajay Maken (C), and Manoj Tiwari of the BJP. AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal (L), Congress’ Ajay Maken (C), and Manoj Tiwari of the BJP.

Delhi MCD election results 2017: BJP leading in all 3 corporations

Counting of votes for the three Delhi municipal corporations began at 8 am this morning. While the BJP is looking to retain its hold on all the corporations, the AAP is looking to revive its flagging fortunes after recent poll defeats and the Congress is hoping to become politically relevant once again in the national capital. Click here for LIVE updates

EC bribery case: Delhi Police arrest Dinakaran after four days of questioning

After four consecutive days of questioning, AIADMK deputy general secretary TTV Dinakaran was arrested by the Delhi police on Tuesday for allegedly trying to bribe Election Commission officials to retain the AIADMK ‘two-leaves’ symbol ahead of the RK Nagar bypolls in Tamil Nadu. He was arrested along with his friend Mallikarjuna. For more, click here.

Day after, ground Zero; ‘intel failure, human shields and huge arms loot’

According to the CRPF officers investigating Monday’s Sukma encounter, the blood stains on the ground indicate that the security personnel had adopted ‘good defensive positions’, shielded by rocks at a height or the undergrowth, and were not huddled together. Further, the CRPF said that it appears some Maoists were killed in the encounter. However, no bodies were recovered from the spot. Get a comprehensive report here.

Mumbai hospital decides to discharge Egyptian national Eman Ahmed

Egyptian national Eman Ahmed will be discharged from the Saifee Hospital in Mumbai after a spat between her family members and doctors. After Ahmed’s doctors weighed her at 171 kgs, her sister Shaimaa Selim alleged otherwise, adding that Eman is unable to speak or move. Ahmed’s doctor, Dr Aparna Bhasker, bariatric department’s section head, resigned from the team of doctors treating her on Tuesday, claiming to be ‘hurt’ by Shaimaa’s statements. For more, click here.

In the Cabinet : 15 holidays cut, anti-land mafia task force to be set up

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has cancelled 15 public holidays, most of which were announced by the previous Samajwadi Party government, that marked the birth and death anniversaries of several personalities. The decision was taken after the government noticed a shortfall in working days. Read more here.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd