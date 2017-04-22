April 22, 9 am top stories: Centre draws hard line for J-K govt, Tamil Nadu deal closer and other news

J-K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. J-K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.

Valley protests: Centre decides to draw hard line for J&K govt

According to sources in Centre, J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, who will visit Delhi over the weekend to meet functionaries of Central government, possibly including PM Narendra Modi, might be told that there cannot be any “softening” of the ongoing campaign by security forces against possible “anti-India” forces in the valley. As per the sources, the PDP leader will also be told that paramilitary and army forces cannot be asked to “tolerate” stone-throwers. Read More

Tamil Nadu deal closer: OPS back as CM and EPS as AIADMK chief

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam . PTI Photo

The two rival factions in AIADMK are said to have agreed upon a deal to reinstate rebel leader O Panneerselvam and current CM E K Palaniswami is said to take charge as the organisation’s general secretary in place of the jailed V K Sasikala, setting the stage for a unified AIADMK in Tamil Nadu. “The merger deal has been sealed and formal talks will begin now between the senior leaders of both factions to finalise and announce the decision,” a senior AIADMK leader told Indian Express. Read More

Punjab for tougher desecration law: Can’t single out religion, Centre returns Bill on Guru Granth Sahib

At a protest in Chandigarh against desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib. Express file photo. At a protest in Chandigarh against desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib. Express file photo.

Centre on Friday returned the Bill passed last year by Punjab Assembly seeking to add a section in IPC to enhance punishment from three years to life sentence in charges related to sacrilege and desecration of Guru Granth Sahib. The Centre said that all religions are treated to be equal and hence there is no provision of adding a section for one particular religion, according to a government official. “The Centre has asked the Punjab government to either withdraw the Bill or include all religions in the proposed amendment if it wanted the Bill to be looked at it afresh,” said the government functionary. Read More

Ravi Shankar Prasad: We don’t get Muslim votes… but have we given them sanctity or not?

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Speaking at Mindmine Summit organised by the Hero Group in New Delhi, Union Minister Ravi Shankar prasad said that the government has not victimised Muslims. “We don’t get Muslim votes, I acknowledge very clearly. But have we given them proper sanctity or not?” the Union telecom Minister asked. Prasad’s reply came after he was asked how the government would ensure to accommodate India’s multi-cultural diversity. “We salute the diversity of India… There has been a campaign against us for a long time. But today we are here because of the blessings of the people of India,” Prasad said. Read More

First Published on: April 22, 2017 9:10 am

