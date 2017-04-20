April 20, 9 am top stories: BJP core on Babri case, FCRA licence of NGO cancelled, paper trail voting in Gujarat, Himachal elections and other stories

BJP leaders L K Advani ,M M Joshi having a meeting soon after Kar Sewak started demolation of Babri Masjid at Ram Janam Bhoomi . (Express Archive/RK Sharma) BJP leaders L K Advani ,M M Joshi having a meeting soon after Kar Sewak started demolation of Babri Masjid at Ram Janam Bhoomi . (Express Archive/RK Sharma)

Consensus in BJP core: Best if they stand trial, get acquitted

As the Supreme Court ruled that senior BJP leaders LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Union Minister Uma Bharti will face criminal conspiracy charges in the Babri Masjid demolition case of 1992, the BJP core committee met in New Delhi to arrive at a consensus that “the leaders should stand trial and get an acquittal” from the court. According to sources, this meeting was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President Amit Shah and other ministers from the party. Read more here

Govt cancels FCRA licence of top public health NGO

A Delhi based NGO has had its FCRA license revoked and has been barred from receiving foreign funding, including the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. The Public Health Foundation of India is an NGO aimed at strengthening training, research and policy development in public health and had acquired a license under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, which was renewed for five years in August 2016. Read more here

100% paper trail voting planned in Gujarat, Himachal elections

Amidst the EVMs controversy, the Election Commission of India has decided that all the voting machines will be linked to the Voter-Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines in the assembly elections of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, which are scheduled to take place in the latter half of 2017. EC offficials have said that this decision had been taken sometime ago as orders for the new machines have been placed already. Read more here

Jaitley may take up H-1B issue with US authorities

Arun Jaitley is likely to take up the executive order on H1-B visas that Donald Trump signed on Wednesday. Jaitley told reporters that the issue would have to be discussed with appropriate authorities and when he gets the opportunity, he will do so. Donald Trump on Wednesday signed the H1-B executive order that replaces the lottery system with merit-based system for the US work visa. Read more here

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd