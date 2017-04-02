April 2, 9 am top stories: Stringent drunk driving rules, liquor ban could affect hotel ratings and more

Mohali police checking during drunken drive naka at Mohali-Chandigarh border. Express file photo Mohali police checking during drunken drive naka at Mohali-Chandigarh border. Express file photo

Motor Vehicles Act made more stringent: 5-fold increase in drunk driving fine, jail up to 10 years for causing death

The Cabinet Friday approved changes to the Motor Vehicles Act raising penalty for drunk driving by five times to Rs 10,000. In the case it results in the death of another person, the driver can be booked for a non-bailable offence with imprisonment for up to 10 years. The Ministry of Road Transport has asked for “appropriate action” from the Ministry of Home Affairs so that drivers like these can be held for culpable homicide under Section 299 of the Indian Penal Code. Read more here

Supreme Court order on liquor sale: 4 & 5 star hotels may lose status

The Supreme Court order on ban of liquor sale in restaurants and hotels within 500 m of national highways has put hoteliers in distress as they stand to lose their four and five star premium status. According to the Ministry of Tourism guidelines, a bar license is necessary for 4, 5, 5 Star Deluxe, Heritage Classic & Heritage Grand status. The matter will soon be taken up by the industry body, Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) with the government. Read more here

Mulayam Singh Yadav bares it all: ‘I was insulted… humiliated, Akhilesh responsible for loss’

Mulayam Singh Yadav Saturday said that Prime Minister Modi was right and it was Akhilesh’s humiliation of him that led to the party’s defeat. Mulayam accused Akhilesh of insulting him and agreed with Modi’s campaign remark “one who is not loyal to his father, cannot be loyal to anyone”. He was addressing supporters in Mainpuri at a private event. Read more here

Madhya Pradesh EVM trial reignites ‘tampering’ row, EC calls for report

The Congress and Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday asked the Election Commission to probe the tampering of electronic voting machines after it started dispensing a Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slip with only the BJP’s poll symbol. This VVPAT machine was being used for a trial in Madhya Pradesh. The Election Commission has decided to make a team of high-level officers who can supervise bypolls which will be held for two assembly segments of Ater and Bandhavgarh. Read more here

Aam Aadmi Party’s house tax waiver promise is going to help Khaas Aadmi

Delhi chief minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal has last week announced that if voted to power in the municipal elections, his party would abolish residential house tax. The polls are scheduled for later in April. However, financial records of the North, South and East municipal corporations of the capital city show that those who stand to benefit the most from the waivers are owners of houses in upscale colonies. Revenue records show that property holders of the top four tax-paying categories bring in the maximum amount in the total collected tax amount. Read more here

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd