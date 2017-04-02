April 2, 3 pm top stories: Chenani-Nashri tunnel inauguration, Lokesh Naidu takes oath and more

Tight vigil ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit, on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway on Friday. (PTI) Tight vigil ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit, on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway on Friday. (PTI)

PM Modi to inaugurate Chenani-Nashri tunnel today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Chenani-Nashri tunnel, India’s longest tunnel, on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway on Sunday. “The connectivity through this tunnel will decrease the time of journey by two hours. It is an alternative all weather route. It is an alternative to the highway which is closed at the time of snow and rains. It will boost trade and increase revenue in the state. It will also help boost tourism,” Union Minister Jitendra Singh said. PM Modi will also attend a public rally at Udhampur in Jammu. (Read)

Chandrababu Naidu’s son Lokesh takes oath as cabinet minister in Andhra Pradesh

The son of Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu, Nara Lokesh Naidu took oath as a cabinet minister at the State Government Transitional Headquarters premises in Amaravati. His position in the cabinet is not yet revealed. While five incumbent ministers were dropped, Lokesh and ten others were inducted into the cabinet. (Read)

Pakistan: 20 people killed by ‘mentally ill’ custodian of dargah

At least 20 people were killed at a dargah of Muhammad Ali Gujjar near Lahore allegedly by its mentally disturbed custodian. According to Deputy Commissioner, the caretaker had first drugged the visitors, stripped them and then stabbed and clubbed 20 people, including three women, to death. The injured are in critical condition. (Read)

Large fire burns in Dubai near site of dramatic 2015 blaze

A major fire broke out at around 6:30 am in Dubai at a high-rise complex which was under construction near Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa. The fire appeared to be confined to the lower floors of the building. Firefighters have brought the blaze under control. No injuries have yet been reported. Burj Khalifa was heavily damaged in a fire on 2015 New Year’s Eve. (Read)

Colombia mudslide, flooding kill 254 in midnight deluge

Flooding and mudslides in the Colombian city of Mocoa sent torrents of water and debris crashing onto houses in the early hours of Saturday morning, killing 254 people, injuring hundreds. In a statement the army said that 254 people were killed, 400 people had been injured and 200 were missing. More than 1,100 soldiers and police officers were called in to help dig people out in 17 affected neighborhoods.(Read)

