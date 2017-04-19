April 19, 9 am news update: SC to pronounce verdict on Advani, Joshi in Babri demolition case, Trump signs H1-B order

Vijay Mallya . (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi, File) Vijay Mallya . (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi, File)

Vijay Mallya arrested in London

UB group chairman and former Rajya Sabha member Vijay Mallya was arrested by the Scotland Yard in London on Tuesday morning and was granted bail within hours after appearing in front of Westminster Magistrates’ Court. Mallya, who is accused of fraud in India, had escaped to Britain in March 2016 following which the Indian authorities have been working closely with the British authorities to bring him back to the country. According tosources, a team of CBI officers will leave for London to work on process of his extradition. Click here to read more

Babri demolition case: SC to announce verdict on Advani, MM Joshi

The Supreme Court, on Wednesday, is likely to announce its verdict on senior BJP leaders including Murli Manohar Joshi and Lal Krishna Advani in the Babri mosque demolition case. The CBI had filed an appeal against dropping of conspiracy charges against the leaders. The Babri mosque in Ayodhya was demolished by a mob of ‘Karsevaks’ on December 6, 1992. Click here to read more

Govt to SC: Pride for national anthem non-negotiable

Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing Central government in Supreme Court, said that it was everyone’s duty to stand up while the national anthem is played and paying respect to it was non-negotiable. A PIL was filed in the court to issue directions on showing respect to the anthem. Earlier during last year, the court had ordered that playing national anthem before screening a movie in cinema halls was mandatory making it an obligation for everyone to stand up. Click here to read more

AIADMK closer to merger; Sasikala, Dinakaran ousted

The two rival factions of AIADMK, including the rebel faction led by former Tamil Nadu CM O Panneerselvam, came another step closer to a merger while deciding to keep VK Sasikala and TTN Dinakaran away from all party activities. As per sources, the decision was taken during a meeting attended by 12 ministers, six MLAs and two MPs at the residence of CM E K Palaniswami. The AIADMK had split into two factions following a tussle of power between Sasikala and Panneerselvam. Click here to read more

Donald Trump signs order to review H-1B visa programme

US President Donald Trump, on Tuesday, signed an executive order paving way to review and modify the existing H-1B visa policy which is favoured by Indian IT professionals to find jobs in the US. Donald Trump said that a widespread abuse of visa policies was impacting the indigenous US population while workers from outside were brought to US. He said that the visa should be used to bring highly-skilled workers to US ensuring that Americal workers are not replaced. Click here to read more

