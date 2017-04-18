April 18, 9 am news update: AIADMK plans merger, students come out to protest in Kashmir, CBI books TMC leaders

Students hurl stones at police in Srinagar. Shuaib Masoodi Students hurl stones at police in Srinagar. Shuaib Masoodi

Sasikala, OPS factions mull AIADMK merger

The VK Sasikala faction of AIADMK in Tamil Nadu is mulling number of ways to ‘safeguard’ the party including a possible merger with the O Panneerselvam faction. However, there is one condition which reportedly both the groups agree upon, i.e. the ouster of TTV Dinakaran. The AIADMK deputy general secretary also found himself in a soup after Delhi Police registered an FIR against him for allegedly trying to bribe the EC officials to obtain the AIADMK symbol for Sasikala faction. Click here to read more

Students protest in Kashmir, over 60 injured

School and college students in Kashmir took to streets to protest against ‘army crackdown’ in Pulwama government college two days ago. Hundreds of protesters clashed with security forces and police in different parts of Kashmir injuring more than 60 students including girls. According to police, the protests were called by a student body which goes by the name Kashmir University Students Union (KUSU). Click here to read more

SC collegium clears all pending files on appointments of judges

The Supreme Court collegium, headed by Chief Justice JS Khehar, cleared names for appointment of judges to the higher judiciary. The collegium held daily meetings and cleared close to 90 names rejecting about 40 per cent of the total mostly due to reason of lack of integrity. The names that were considered included were those referred by High Court collegiums and also the ones which were previously cleared but returned to Centre. Click here to read more

CBI books 12 TMC leaders in Narada sting case

The Central Bureau of Investigation, on Monday, booked 12 leaders of the Trinamool Congress party for alleged corruption in the Narada ‘sting operation’ case. The CBI states that the FIR has been filed under Prevention of Corruption Act and Indian Penal Code section 120B on criminal conspiracy. Apart from the ministers and an IPS officer, the FIR also mentions some ‘unnamed persons’ who were not shown in the footage of sting operation done by Narada TV. Click here to read more

State of emergency extended by 3 months in Turkey

Turkey’s state of emergency will be extended by three months starting from April 19 after Parliament’s approval, said Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus. As per the Xinhua news agency report, the reason of extended state of emergency is primarily terror primarily from Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO). The emergency was declared in Turkey on July 20, 2016, after a failed coup attempt. Click here to read more

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd