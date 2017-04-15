April 15, 9 am news update: India demands Jadhav chargesheet from Pak, Centre to stop campus hiring by PSUs

A video of this shawl artisan (right) being tied to a jeep went viral on the internet on Friday inviting a public outrage and prompting CM Mehbooba Mufti to order an investigation. A video of this shawl artisan (right) being tied to a jeep went viral on the internet on Friday inviting a public outrage and prompting CM Mehbooba Mufti to order an investigation.

India demands Kulbhushan Jadhav chargesheet from Pak

India, on Friday, demanded that Pakistan hand over certified copies of chargesheet filed in Kulbhushan Jadhav case and a consular access to him. The former Indian naval officer was sentenced to death by a Pakistan military court over charges of espionage. Jadhav was arrested from Balochistan region and was accused of working as a spy for Indian intelligence agency RAW. The Central government has asserted that it will go ‘out of its way’ to bring Jadhav back India.

Kashmiri youth tied to Army jeep says was paraded for four hours

26-year-old Farooq Ahmed Dar, the Kashmiri youth who was tied to the bonnet of an Army jeep, told Indian Express that he was paraded for about four hours across nine villages on April 9. “I am not a stone-pelter. Never in my life have I thrown stones. I work as an embroiderer of shawls, and I know some carpentry. This is what I do,” Dar said. A video of him being tied to a jeep went viral on the internet on Friday inviting a public outrage and prompting CM Mehbooba Mufti to order an investigation.

Central govt to stop campus recruitment by PSUs

Following the advise by Law Ministry, the Central government is planning to soon stop campus recruitment by Public Sector Undertakings. The Legal department of Ministry of Law had stated that campus recruitment amounts to discrimination and goes against the decision of the High Court of Madras dated September 7, 2015.

Govt bans BBC from all national parks, wildlife sanctuaries for 5 years

After the controversial BBC documentary on government’s ‘anti-poaching strategy’ in Kaziranga tiger reserve, it has been prohibited from filming in any national park or wildlife sanctuary across the country for next five years. The National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) had issued a memorandum on February 27 to not grant filming permission to BBC in all tiger reserves. In another order dating April 10, the ban was extended further.

PM Modi to attend BJP national executive meet in Odisha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the BJP national executive meet scheduled to take place on Saturday in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar. The two-day meet has been planned to discuss future roadmap for the party ahead of state elections and general elections to be held in 2019. The meeting will be held at Janata Maidan and will be attended by over 300 leaders including party president Amit Shah and LK Advani.

