April 13, 10 am news update: Repoll begins in 38 stations of Srinagar, high-value prisoner swap to get Kulbhushan Jadhav back

Repoll in 38 polling stations of Srinagar

The re-elections in 38 polling stations of Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency began on Thursday amid tight security arrangements. The Election Commission (EC) had ordered a repoll after violence affected the bypoll on April 9. The voting started at 7 am and will go on till 4 pm. Eight people had lost their lives and several others were injured in violence that took place during polling day on April 9. Section 144 has been imposed in Budgam district for the polling day. Click here to read more

High-value prisoner exchange considered to bring Kulbhushan Jadhav back

The Central government, as per sources, is considering a high-value prisoner exchange to bring Kulbhushan Jadhav back to India. Jadhav, who is an Indian national and a former naval officer, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court after he was accused of espionage. The government, in its response, has rubbished all the allegations and has said that it will ‘go out of its way to save Kulbhushan Jadhav’. Click here to read more

Counting of votes underway in eight assembly constituencies

The counting of votes in eight assembly constituencies in eight different states across the country is currently underway. The bypolls took place in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal, Assam and Delhi. As per the early trends, the BJP candidates are leading in Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Assam while Congress has maintained a lead in Karnataka after first round of counting. Click here to read more

US’ first female Muslim judge found dead

Sheila Abdus-Salaam, a 65-year-old African-American, who became the first female Muslim judge in New York’s highest court, was found dead in Hudson river on Wednesday. Her body has been sent for autopsy by the police after that the cause of death will become clear. According to reports in NYT, Abdus-Salaam was reported missing from her home in New York earlier on Wednesday. Click here to read more

Russia, US agree to continue fight against international terrorism

The United States and Russia, on Wednesday, agreed upon continuing the discussion on resolving Syrian conflict and fight against international terrorism. “Foreign Minister Lavrov and I agreed we would consider further proposals made about the way forward in Syria, including consulting with our allies and coalition members,” US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said in a news conference. Both the countries have had a turbulent bilateral relationship in the recent times. Click here to read more

