April 11, 9 am news update: Anantnag bypoll in J&K deferred, Kulbhsuhan Jadhav’s death sentence and more

J&K: Anantnag bypoll deferred

After Jammu and Kashmir government’s report stating that the law and order condition in the state is not appropriate for holding elections, the EC on Monday deferred the Anantnag bypoll. The decision came a day after eight people died and multiple injuries were reported in violence and clashes during the Srinagar bypoll. Only 7.14 per cent of the electorate came out to vote in Srinagar. The Anatnag bypoll, which were scheduled to take place on April 12, will not be held on April 25. Click here to read more

Kulbhushan Jadhav’s family told to prepare for worst

On the day Pakistan announced that Kulbhushan Yadav would be awarded the death sentence, his family has sought relief from the government. However, as per sources, they have been told by the officials to prepare for the worst. Jadhav’s family lives in Mumbai’s Powai area. He was arrested in Pakistan on charges of spying and later a video of him allegedly confessing was released by the authorities. However, India has said that it will treat Kulbhushan Jadhav’s sentencing to death as a premeditated murder. Click here to read more

Open to further action in Syria: White House

Days after US launched 59 Tomahawk missiles at Syria on Thursday, the White House has said that the country is open to further action if use of chemical weapons continues. “The sight of people being gassed and blown away by barrel bombs ensures that if we see this kind of action again, we hold open the possibility of future action,” White House spokesman Sean Spicer was quoted by Xinhua news as saying. Click here to read more

Two dead in California shooting

Two persons, including a teacher, lost their lives in a shooting incident at an elementary school in Southern California on Monday. Two students were also injured in the incident and were immediately rushed to a hospital. The incident took place at North Park School and a statement by the police stated that the incident occurred because of a domestic dispute. Click here to read more

Google Doodle honours Jamini Roy

On 130th birth anniversary of painter Jamini Roy, Google honoured him with a doodle of his painting on the search engine home page. Roy, who was born on April 11, 1887 at Beliatore village of West Bengal’s Bankura district, developed a new form of painting inspired by Bengali folk art. He was felicitated with the Padma Bhusan in 1954 and passed away in 1972. Click here to read more

