April 10, 9 am news update: 8 killed in Srinagar poll violence, Bhagwat calls for nationwide ban on cow slaughter

Eight killed in Srinagar poll violence

At least eight people lost their lives and many, including security personnel, were injured in the violence that took place during Srinagar Lok Sabha bypolls on Sunday. The voter turnout also touched a new low with only 7.14 per cent of the electorate casting their vote. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Electoral Officer Shantmanu said that the final call on what is to be done in cases where elections were not concluded will be taken by the Election Commission.

Mohan Bhagwat calls for nationwide ban on cow slaughter

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday called for a nationwide ban on the slaughter of cows. He also urged the gau rakshaks to abandon their violent ways. Bhagwat's statement came just days after a dairy farmer, Pehlu Khan, was beaten to death by a mob on Alwar highway over suspicion of him smuggling the bovine. Recently, the Gujarat state set life imprisonment as punishment for killing a cow.

Police complaint against BJP MLA from Hyderabad for hate speech

A police complaint was registered against the Hyderabad BJP MLA T Raja Singh for alleged hate speech. The complaint was filed by Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT). Earlier, in a video that surfaced on social media, Raja Singh was heard saying that he would behead those who opposed the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. He represents the Goshamal constituency in Hyderabad.

RK Nagar bypoll scrapped by Election Commission

The Election Commission on Sunday night scrapped the bypoll in RK Nagar of Chennai which was also the constituency of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. The voting was scheduled to take place on April 12 but the decision came amid allegations of money being paid to voters as bribe. An official told Indian Express that they had recovered documents that prove crores of rupees were spent to bribe the voters in the constituency.

Islamic State bombing at Egypt churches kill 45

At least 45 were killed and several others injured in bombing at Egypt churches by the international terror group Islamic State on Sunday. A three-month emergency period has been declared by President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi after the attack. The attacks took place in two separate churches during Christian prayers on Palm Sunday. As per investigation, explosives were placed inside the Churches.

