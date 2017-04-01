April 1, 3 pm top stories: ED crackdown on shell firms, attack on Army convoy in Kashmir and more

Enforcement Directorate Enforcement Directorate

Enforcement Directorate crackdown on shell firms

Searches are being carried out by the Enforcement Directorate at 100 locations across 16 states to track shell firms. Some of the cities where the searches were carried out include Kolkata, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad and Patna. A Special Task Force was recently created by the government on the directions of the Prime Minister’s Office to track shell companies involved in black money. Read more

Attack on Army convoy in Kashmir

An Army convoy travelling on the Parimpora-Panthachowk bypass road in Srinagar came under attack from militants in Jammu and Kashmir. When the last vehicle of the troops was targeted with bullets, the Army promptly retaliated. The security forces launched a cominb operation to track down the militants. Read more

Unitech MD arrested by Delhi Police

Sanjay Chandra, the managing director of Unitech, a real estate firm, was arrested by the Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police and will be produced in court today. Chandra and his brother were arrested on the basis of a complaint that the company had not handed over possession of completed flats to homebuyers despite missing a deadline. Read more

Senior Cong leader backs Bhagwat for President

Senior Congress leader CK Jaffer Sharief has purportedly written a letter to prime minister Narendra Modi backing Bhagwat’s candidacy for president. Bhagwat himself has said that he is not interested in the post. Sharief’s stand is in direct contrast with the Congress party’s opinion on the matter. Read more

