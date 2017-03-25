Appropriation Bill passed in Maharashtra Council amid ruckus by Opposition

Maharashtra Legislative Council on Saturday passed the Appropriation (Vote on Account) Bill by a voice vote, amid continued ruckus by the Opposition members. The Maharashtra government on Friday had threatened to approach Governor C Vidyasagar Rao, seeking his directions to the Council Chairman to clear the Bill in the Upper House.

As soon as the House assembled after the Question Hour, the Chairman said that as per the Constitutional norms, the Bill will have to be cleared by the Council. The motion for passing the Bill was moved by Minister of State for Finance Deepak Kesarkar.

The Chairman then called for a voice vote and cleared the Bill, even as the Opposition Congress and the NCP members created pandemonium in the Well of the House. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Girish Bapat had said on Friday that as per the Constitution, a money bill passed by the Assembly needs to be passed by the Council within 14 days, else it is deemed to be passed.

The Appropriation Bill, which has the provision of Rs 50,000 crore, was passed in the Assembly on Thursday.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now