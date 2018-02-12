Appropriate answer will be given to Pakistan at the right time, says Union minister Shiv Pratap

“Our soldiers gave good answer to Pakistan. The terrorists had cowardly attacked the people who were sleeping. India will give an appropriate answer at the right time,” the minister said. “Our soldiers gave good answer to Pakistan. The terrorists had cowardly attacked the people who were sleeping. India will give an appropriate answer at the right time,” the minister said.

Union Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla on Sunday condemned the terrorist attack on Jammu’s Sunjuwan military camp and said an appropriate answer will be given to Pakistan.

Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists targeted the military camp in Sunjuwan on Saturday morning, killing five Army men, including two junior commissioned officers (JCOs), and the father of a soldier. In an operation launched by the Army, four terrorists had been gunned down by the forces.

“Our soldiers gave good answer to Pakistan. The terrorists had cowardly attacked the people who were sleeping. India will give an appropriate answer at the right time,” Shukla said.

Taking a jibe at rival political parties, Shukla said, “BJP gave employment to more than 10 crore people under Mudra Yojana. We believe that people are God and they (rival political parties) want to make them beggars.”

He added, “We should see PM Modi’s statement in which he said that people do many types of small businesses such as selling pakoda, making tea and they are leading a life with self-respect.”

On BJP’s candidate for the Lok Sabha bypoll (for Gorakhpur and Phulpur), Shukla said, “The party will decide the candidate and whosoever gets the ticket, will win.”

