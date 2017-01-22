Apprehensions of Jallikattu agitators unfounded, says Markandey Katju

Justice Markandey Katju. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh) Justice Markandey Katju. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

Former Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju on Sunday said the apprehensions of sections of protesters seeking a “permanent solution” were unfounded as the ordinance to allow Jallikattu will be replaced by an Act of the Tamil Nadu legislature which will be “permanent.” “Some people say that the Jallikattu ordinance is only a temporary measure. It is true that an ordinance issued by the Governor is only temporary, vide Article 213(2) of the Constitution of India,” he said.

However, the “Tamil Nadu legislature is meeting tomorrow and will replace the Ordinance by an Act, which will be permanent,” he stated in his blog post today. “It is true that this Act may be challenged in the court, but this challenge is unlikely to succeed, since the assent of the President has been obtained under Article 254(2). So the apprehensions of some people are really unfounded,” he said.

The opinion of the former Supreme Court judge assumes significance against the background of continuing agitations in several parts of Tamil Nadu seeking what they called “a permanent solution.” Such protesters also have refused to hold jallikattu in places including Alanganallur in Madurai District.

Praising Tamil Nadu people for the “glorious victory” to conduct Jallikattu through peaceful agitations the former Chairman of Press Council of India said “its significance is that perhaps the first time after independence, a popular movement has cut through the barriers of caste and religion, and achieved victory.”