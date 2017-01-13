Appointment of CBI chief: PM to meet Kharge, CJI on January 16

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet Congress’s leader in Lok Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Chief Justice of India J S Khehar on Monday to finalise the appointment of the next Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) director. Gujarat-cadre IPS officer Rakesh Asthana was appointed as interim CBI chief after Anil Sinha retired on December 2.

Kharge had opposed the move, saying that Asthana’s appointment without the meeting of the selection committee was done to put a junior officer in charge. In a letter to Modi, he alleged that the process was “vitiated”.

The Prime Minister’s Office had responded saying the meeting could not be held due to unavoidable circumstances and that it was committed to the proper selection process.