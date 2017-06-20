Appoint sufficient number of officers to rural devolopment board in 2 days: Arvind Kejriwal to Chief Secretary

Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo) Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo)

In view of a “huge shortage” of officers in the Delhi Rural Development Board (DRDB), Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday directed Chief Secretary M M Kutty to appoint sufficient number of bureaucrats in the board within two days. The order comes after several AAP legislators raised the issue of pending rural area projects in their respective constituencies in a meeting of the board, chaired by Development Minister Gopal Rai.

Asked to explain the delay, Divisional Commissioner Manisha Sexena told the board there is a shortage of officers which often leads to the delay, sais an MLA who was present in the meeting. “After the meeting, several MLAs approached the CM and told him about officers’ crunch in the DRDB. In view of this, the CM directed Chief Secretary M M Kutty to appoint officers in the board within two days,” the MLA added.

On condition of anonymity, another MLA said that in his constituency, around 150 development projects related to the DRDB are pending as “there are no” IAS or Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Civil Service (DANICS) officers.

The DRDB takes decisions to carry out development projects in rural areas of the national capital. The meeting of DRDB is chaired by the development minister.

