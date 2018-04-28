Appoint counsellors to talk to patients: J P Nadda

Union Health Minister J P Nadda (Express photo/File) Union Health Minister J P Nadda (Express photo/File)

With doctor patient relationship at a nadir, health minister J P Nadda on Friday said that it is time for trained and qualified counsellors to be appointed in every hospital to communicate with patients and their families.

“High quality counsellors may be appointed to communicate with patients and their attendants. They should be professionals who are qualified in communication. This is important because as patient load increases, patent doctor altercations tend to increase,” Nadda said. He was speaking at the Platinum Jubilee celebration function of Safdarjung Hospital, incidentally one of the hospitals in Delhi with the maximum patient load. He also told the hospital to not just bask in the glory of the 75 years gone by but look forward to how the next 25 can be better.

Nadda suggested that the celebrations should continue for one year where various activities are conducted. “A focussed committee can be formed of its alumni who can guide the direction in which Safdarjung hospital should proceed. Let’s build on its strength- a hospital for the common man, providing quality healthcare,” Nadda said.

Dr. Mahesh Sharma, Minister of State (I/C), Ministry of Culture, an alumnus of the hospital himself, highlighted the accomplishments of the Safdarjung Hospital and stressed on the importance of compassion among doctors. He saluted the founding fathers and stalwart doctors for their valuable contribution. He stressed on the need for doctors to show empathy and compassion to the patients.

Minister of state Anupriya Patel said that Safdarjung is one of the world’s largest public sector hospitals with a mission to deliver free and affordable healthcare to every child, woman and man and provides world class medical education to young doctors who shall become the torchbearers in this millennium.

Ministry of health has taken a decision to reduce the NEET PG and NEET SS cut off percentile by 15 per cent. The decision is likely to benefit about 18000 students as this will improve the chances of filling up PG seats and minimise seat wastage

