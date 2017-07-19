Applying science to solve problems is a priority: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meeting the top scientific officials of Government of India, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Source: PTI Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi meeting the top scientific officials of Government of India, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Source: PTI Photo)

Applying science to solve the country’s problems is a priority for the government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said and asked officials to come up with specific targets which could be achieved in the field of science by 2022. He asked officials to break silos and strongly emphasized that a mechanism be formed to document and replicate successful innovations at the grassroots level, the PMO said today.

Modi made the remarks during a meeting with top scientific officials, including NITI Aayog member VK Saraswat, Principal Scientific Advisor to the government R. Chidambaram and secretaries related to scientific departments in the Union government. The officials briefed the prime minister on progress in various areas of scientific research, the PMO said in a statement.

The prime minister emphasised that science, technology and innovation were the keys to progress and prosperity of India and “the government’s priority in the science and technology sector is to apply science to solve our country’s problems”, the statement added.

Giving the example of talent-spotting in sports, Modi said mechanisms should be made to identify the brightest and best science talent among school students. He said a lot of innovation was happening at the grassroots level and in this context, mentioned innovations being done by the defence personnel, the PMO said.

In the agriculture sector, the prime minister identified high-protein pulses, fortified foods, and value addition in castor, as priority areas which needed to be speeded up. In the energy sector, he said the possibilities of solar energy should be pursued to the maximum, to reduce dependence on energy imports.

He expressed confidence in the abilities of the Indian scientists to rise up to the challenges and provide solutions to improve the lives of the common man in India and asked the officials to draw up clear targets to be achieved by 2022, the 75th year of independence.

