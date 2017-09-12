Application seeking transfer of Vikas Barala bail plea rejected

Vikas Barala and Ashish Kumar were sent to judicial custody till August.

Vikas Barala and Ashish Kumar were sent to judicial custody till August.

A COURT has rejected the application of the prosecution in the stalking case involving Vikas Barala, to transfer his bail application to the special court for women and children.The prosecution had filed the application in the court requesting that the case of stalking be transferred from Additional and Sessions Judge Rajneesh Kumar Sharma to the special court of women and children, Additional and Sessions Judge, Poonam R Joshi.

The prosecution has mentioned that they have received a bail application of the accused in the court of Sharma but since the administration has set up a special court to deal with cases relating to women and children, hearing of the bail plea shall also be transferred to the women’s court. Dismissing the application of the prosecution, the court stated that the case did not involve a heinous crime and the prosecution could not provide any specific document pertaining to the UT administration’s order to transfer such cases to special courts.

Meanwhile, police will file their reply against Vikas Barala and Ashish Kumar’s bail application in the court on Tuesday.

