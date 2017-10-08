Apple orchard owner from Himachal arrested for smuggling drugs near Zirakpur, jailed

A NCB officer said during the interrogation, Chauhan disclosed that he purchased the consignment for Rs 2.20 lakh and was scheduled to sell it in Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohali for a sum of Rs 6 lakh to Rs 7 lakh. (Representational Photo) A NCB officer said during the interrogation, Chauhan disclosed that he purchased the consignment for Rs 2.20 lakh and was scheduled to sell it in Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohali for a sum of Rs 6 lakh to Rs 7 lakh. (Representational Photo)

An owner of a apple orchard in Shimla’s Kotkai was arrested for alleged drug smuggling near Zirakpur on Thursday. Around 1.800 kg charas and 950 gm opium was recovered from his possession. The drugs were recovered from the car of the accused bearing a Himachal registration number. The accused, Rajeev Chauhan (36), was arrested by a team of Narcotics Control Bureau(NCB).

Sharing details about the arrest, Zonal Director, NCB, Kaustubh Sharma, said, “Chauhan was dealing with a financial crises and more than five cases of cheque bounce cases are pending against him in Shimla, Kotkhai and other places in Himachal. Due to financial crises, he started drug smuggling business. We have also recovered more than 25 ATM cards, six cheque books from his possession.”

“Chauhan’s interrogation revealed the identity of some consumers who were purchasing drugs from him since one year. In fact, the accused started selling drugs for last two years. The recovery of opium from his possession shows that apart from charas, opium is also being cultivated in some parts of Himachal especially near Shimla,” said sources in NCB.

A NCB officer said during the interrogation, Chauhan disclosed that he purchased the consignment for Rs 2.20 lakh and was scheduled to sell it in Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohali for a sum of Rs 6 lakh to Rs 7 lakh. He had been working with an Indore-based pharmaceutical company for some time and due to good performance he was send abroad twice, the officer added. Chauhan was produced in a local court and send to Patiala Central Jail on Friday.

