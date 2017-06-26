Latest News
Apple’s Tim Cook apprises PM Modi of India-made iPhone SE, Google’s Sundar Pichai happy with discussions

PM Modi met top US business leaders including Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos who later tweeted that he was "always impressed, energized by optimism and invention in India"

June 26, 2017
Narendra Modi, Tim Cook, Sundar Pichai Prime Minister Narendra Modi with top US business leaders including Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Apple CEO Tim Cook
Google CEO Sundar Pichai and his Apple counterpart Tim Cook were among the delegation of US business leaders who had a “good” meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Washington on Sunday.

It is learnt that Cook apprised Modi about Apple starting production of the iPhone SE in Bengaluru, where the company has also set up a first-of-its-kind app accelerator. Interestingly, India now accounts for at least 740,000 app economy jobs attributable to iOS. App developers in India have created close to 100,000 apps for the App Store. This is a growth of 57 per cent in 2016. By the end of the year, the Cupertino-headquartered tech company is expected announced that it runs its India business fully on renewable energy.

Pichai, on the other hand, was quoted by ANI as saying that the meeting was “very good, it was a discussion across many industries”. He also said they were “all looking forward to the July 1 GST roll out, excited to see it happen.” He said there were many good ideas discussed and “I think everyone is excited to invest more in India and I’m excited about what we all can do together.” He said the GST rollout show reform can be achieved by pushing hard for it. “I hope it is just the beginning.”

The other India-born CEOs who took part in the meeting with Modi were Shantanu Narayen of Adobe, Punit Renjen of Delloitte, Ajay Banga of Mastercard and USIBC president Mukesh Aghi. Amazon founder CEO Jeff Bezos and John Chambers of Cisco were also present. Bezos later tweeted: “Terrific meeting with @narendramodi. Always impressed, energized by optimism and invention in India. Excited to keep investing and growing.”

Modi summed up the meeting by saying, “We held extensive discussions on the opportunities in India.”

Modi will meet US President Donald Trump on June 26.

(With ANI)

