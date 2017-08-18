Appeasement to make way for farmer-centric politics: Yogi Adityanath

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and others at the loan waiver certificate distribution programme in Lucknow on Thursday. Express Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and others at the loan waiver certificate distribution programme in Lucknow on Thursday. Express

ACCUSING SP and BSP governments of announcing schemes keeping in mind the policy of appeasement, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said the state administration, in the last 15 years, had forgotten that farmers should also get appropriate price of their produce.

He was addressing farmers before distributing certificates of crop loan redemption scheme announced for small and marginal farmers at Smriti Upvan in Lucknow. While handing over the scheme certificates to 7,574 farmers from Lucknow district with Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Adityanath said soon, such certificates will be distributed in other districts as well.

Targeting the previous governments, he said: “…Uttar Pradesh ke andar mujhe ascharya hota tha… inn 15 varshon mein jaati ki rajneeti hui… mat aur majhab ke adhar par samaj ko baanta gaya… shashan ki yojnaon ko tushtikaran ka bhent chadhaya gaya… pehli baar ho raha hai jab Uttar Pradesh ke andar kisan kendrit rajneeti hogi… jatiwad ki rajneeti nahi hogi… tushtikaran ki rajneeti nahin hogi… rajneeti ka adhaar bindu kisan banega. (I am surprised that in UP… in the last 15 years, there was politics of caste… society was divided on the basis of opinion and religion… government schemes were used for appeasement… Now for the first rime, politics will focus on farmers… casteism and appeasement will have no place… farmers will be the focus of politics).”

He added that for parties that had ruled UP, “power and transfer” was a business. He also accused parties of indulging in criminalisation of politics.

“The new government will not allow such practices and the state will move ahead with a new system dedicating politics to farmers and youths,” the CM said. He announced that arrangements will be made to purchase paddy from farmers and to pay them additional Rs 15 per quintal besides the support price fixed for crop.

Continuing his attack, Adityanath alleged that the previous governments had become a tool for saudebazi (deal-making).

“Leaders used to build big mansions and those alive used to construct memorials in their name… This is the first time when poor farmers and labourers will be given houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and the first installment under the scheme has already been transferred to the bank accounts of six lakh farmers,” he said.

Adityanath said the government was going to link revenue records of farms with Aadhaar card numbers of farmers to prevent fake registry of their land.

Speaking of ‘Anna Pratha’ in Bundelkhand, Adityanath said it was a social problem but he has directed the animal husbandry department and Gauseva Aayog to draw up a plan to restore grazing grounds for cattle by removing encroachment of land mafias. Under ‘Anna Pratha’, farmers in Bundelkhand usually abandon their cattle from the onset of summers till the sowing of the next crop.

While assuring farmers that the government will help them in getting improved breed of cows, the CM said: “Gai ka doodh pee kar sadkon par na chhodein. Aisa nahin hone payega. Agar gau mata hai to phir maa ke roop mein usey samman dene ka bhi kaam karein (After drinking cow milk, don’t leave them on the streets… This won’t be done… If cow is the mother then we should respect them as a mother).”

The chief guest of the event, Singh, said that to make the dream of ‘New India’ a reality, development of a ‘new UP’ would be essential as its is is the most populated state. He added that the Centre has taken several initiatives like crop insurance to double the income of farmers by 2022. Mentioning the menace of stray cattle which leads to loss of crop to farmers, Singh hoped that the chief minister will find a solution.

