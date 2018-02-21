Appeasement politics will not succeed: Amit Shah to Siddaramaiah

Amit Shah at the Kukke Subramanya temple in Dakshina Kannada on Tuesday. (Source: PTI) Amit Shah at the Kukke Subramanya temple in Dakshina Kannada on Tuesday. (Source: PTI)

BJP national president Amit Shah has accused the Congress government in Karnataka of indulging in “appeasement and vote bank politics’’, citing the recent incident of a Congress MLA’s son allegedly attacking a youth in a bar brawl as example. Shah began a two-day tour of the communally sensitive coastal districts of Karnataka on Tuesday to drum up support for the BJP in the upcoming Assembly polls.

The BJP president, who began his campaign from Kukke Subramanya temple in Dakshina Kannada, addressed youths from a college run by an RSS leader, booth-level party workers from various constituencies, a gathering of fishermen, and visited the home of Deepak Rao (25), who was stabbed to death in January, allegedly by Popular Front of India activists. “In Karnataka, an example of appeasement politics and vote bank politics is the recent incident involving the son of MLA N A Harris, who beat up a worker mercilessly and an FIR was not registered by the police, not only because he was Harris’s son but also because vote bank politics was involved,’’ Shah told party workers in Sullia region of Dakshina Kannada.

He suggested that Vidwat Loknath, who was attacked allegedly by the MLA’s son Mohammed Nalapad, was a BJP worker, though this has not emerged in the investigation. “Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah’s appeasement and vote bank politics intended to hurt one community will not succeed. People of Karnataka will not support this,’’ Shah said. Addressing students at Vivekananda Institutions in Puttur run by RSS leader Prabhakar Bhat Kalladka, he said, “The BJP has not come to power to run the government but to take the country forward and change it. The BJP will not take decisions that please the people or decisions that create vote banks. We have come to take tough decisions that are for good of the people and in this manner we will change the situation of the country.’’

He said corruption is a hindrance to development and that is why the Congress government in Karnataka is not capable of delivering development. In a press meet at Mangaluru, he said the state polls will not be fought on the basis of candidates but on credentials of PM Narendra Modi and BJP’s CM candidate B S Yeddyurappa. Asked why he visited the home of Rao, but not the home of a Muslim man killed in retaliation, he said, “As president of the BJP, it is my duty to visit the home of an activist who has been killed. The Karnataka CM has not visited the homes of the 23 Hindu activists killed in the state.’’ He said the central government would ban Popular Front of India if such a request is made by Karnataka government.

