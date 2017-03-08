Appear in Allahabad High Court, Supreme Court tells Azam Khan

Azam Khan (Source: Express photo) Azam Khan (Source: Express photo)

Pulling up Uttar Pradesh minister Azam Khan for “hoodwinking”, the Supreme Court on Tuesday directed him to appear before the Allahabad High Court on Wednesday to explain reasons for his non-appearance in the past, and other queries in connection with his duties as the chairman of UP Jal Nigam.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India J S Khehar wondered how a bailable warrant, issued by the HC following Khan’s non-compliance with its order, could not be served on a serving minister. “The court feels you (Khan) are hoodwinking… it (HC) is asking you to appear but you are not appearing. You are such a person that no bailable warrant can be served upon you… if the court wants you to appear, you must appear and explain,” the bench said.

The High Court had ordered issuing of a bailable warrant against Khan on a service petition filed by UP Jal Nigam in 2013.