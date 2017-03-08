Latest news
  • Appear in Allahabad High Court, Supreme Court tells Azam Khan

Appear in Allahabad High Court, Supreme Court tells Azam Khan

A bench led by Chief Justice of India J S Khehar wondered how a bailable warrant could not be served on a serving minister.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published:March 8, 2017 4:00 am
Azam Khan, Supreme Court Azam Khan, Azam Khan Allahabad HC, UP Jal Nigam, Jal Nigal Azam Khan, Bailable warrant Azam Khan, UP Azam Khan, India news Azam Khan (Source: Express photo)

Pulling up Uttar Pradesh minister Azam Khan for “hoodwinking”, the Supreme Court on Tuesday directed him to appear before the Allahabad High Court on Wednesday to explain reasons for his non-appearance in the past, and other queries in connection with his duties as the chairman of UP Jal Nigam.

Watch What Else Is Making News

A bench led by Chief Justice of India J S Khehar wondered how a bailable warrant, issued by the HC following Khan’s non-compliance with its order, could not be served on a serving minister. “The court feels you (Khan) are hoodwinking… it (HC) is asking you to appear but you are not appearing. You are such a person that no bailable warrant can be served upon you… if the court wants you to appear, you must appear and explain,” the bench said.

The High Court had ordered issuing of a bailable warrant against Khan on a service petition filed by UP Jal Nigam in 2013.

Election 2017

Best of Express

Must Read

Mar 07: Latest News