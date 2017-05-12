App-based cabs: Hit by falling income, drivers say new rules add to worry

SHANKAR SHEVALE, who has been driving an app-based cab since last year, says he fears approaching any bank again for a loan. Having missed three monthly installments of a car loan of almost Rs 6 lakh, he regrets taking the risk.

“I have repaid around Rs 1 lakh in the past one year through monthly installments. The loan was taken to buy a car for the app-based cab business. I had hoped I would manage a handsome income from the fares and repay the loan. On the contrary, I have been a defaulter of at least three installments,” Shevale said.

Facing a similar crisis, many drivers of app-based cabs such as Ola and Uber believe their lives turned for the worse when they agreed to invest their time and money in the cab business. “We entered the business thinking we would be able to make more than 50 percent of what we need to repay through installments every month.

We achieved that income for the first three-four months, but then our business witnessed a drop,” Datta Naykar, another app-based cab driver, said.

On Whatsapp groups that have around 2,000 drivers as members, drop in the incentives received is a common complaint.

“According to policy, the cab company earns 20 per cent of each ride fee, while we receive the rest. Apart from that, the company also profits from 20 per cent of the commission amount we make from daily rides or other driving goals set. At the end, they take up one-fourth of what we make every day,” Raju Patil, leader of a drivers’ union, said. What worries them more is the implementation of the City Taxi Scheme 2017, which asks for cleaner fuels and higher permit costs for drivers running vehicles with engine capacity of more than 1400 cc. “Converting to a CNG engine incurs an additional cost of Rs 1 lakh. Without government intervention, we are doomed,” said Shevale, who has a diesel car.

In a personal blog, Amit Jain, president of Uber India, had said in March, “Driver earnings have evolved over time and while some drivers do earn less than three years ago, we believe that driver earnings in India are attractive for the majority even after reductions in incentives and drivers’ costs are taken into account. We are constantly trying to help drivers maximize their earning potential.”

Despite attempts, Ola refused to comment on the issue. Around 80,000 drivers are registered with various app-based cab companies in the city.

