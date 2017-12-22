Apology for Jallianwala Bagh: 33 British MPs sign plea urging UK govt to apologise in House

Virendra Sharma is reportedly urging British MPs from across the political spectrum to come together to support his parliamentary motion pushing for a formal apology from the British government. (Source: Wikimedia Commons) Virendra Sharma is reportedly urging British MPs from across the political spectrum to come together to support his parliamentary motion pushing for a formal apology from the British government. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

The support for a motion urging the UK government to formally apologise in the House of Commons over the Jallianwala Bagh massacre is growing significantly with more MPs in the British Parliament coming out in support of the plea. Haryana’s Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ram Bilas Sharma, who is keeping a close watch on the issue and had addressed UK’s House of Commons in 2016, told The Indian Express on Thursday that the number of such MPs has now grown to 33.

One of Britain’s senior most Indian-origin MPs, Virendra Sharma, on October 17 had tabled a parliamentary motion calling the Prime Minister Theresa May’s government to apologise for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre which took place in Amritsar during British rule in 1919. Sharma is Labour Party’s MP for Ealing, Southall in Britain. “Virendra Sharma, who hails from Ludhiana in Punjab, has telephoned me to inform that he is aiming to get support of 100 MPs in the UK Parliament in support of his motion,” said Ram Bilas Sharma. The House of Commons in the UK has 650 members.

The Indian Express had in October reported about support of 14 MPs for the motion. Virendra Sharma is reportedly urging British MPs from across the political spectrum to come together to support his parliamentary motion pushing for a formal apology from the British government. Meanwhile, Shaheed Bhagat Singh’s nephew, Prof Jagmohan Singh, has urged the Parliament to pass a resolution asking the British Parliament to apologise.

“This account should be cleared before the centenary of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre incident. Now, its good opportunity when MPs in England are taking up this issue. We (Indians) should show that we are now sovereign and capable of getting such historical blunders clarified. They (central government) show too much patriotism, they should also show patriotism on this subject,” said Singh, a retired professor of Punjab Agricultural University in Ludhiana, while speaking to The Indian Express on Sunday.

