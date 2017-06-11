Apologise for Gandhi remark: Congress to Amit Shah

Amit Shah (PTI Photo) Amit Shah (PTI Photo)

Opposition parties Saturday criticised BJP president Amit Shah for describing Mahatma Gandhi as a “chatur baniya”. The Congress called Shah a “power trader” and demanded an apology from him and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The CPI and CPM said Shah’s comments were “derogatory” and showed “contempt for Gandhiji”. Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee said they were “uncalled for and unethical”. Congress communication department head Randeep Surjewala said, “Amit Shah has insulted Mahatma Gandhi, the freedom struggle and valiant sacrifices of freedom fighters… Satta ke vyapari Amit Shah aaj Mahatma Gandhi aur desh ke azadi ki ladaai ko vyaparik model bata rahe hain.”

Shah had said in Raipur on Friday that the Congress was not founded on an ideology or principle, rather, it was a “special purpose vehicle” to secure independence. Gandhi, he said, was a “chatur baniya” who understood this, and had, therefore, wanted the Congress to be disbanded after India won freedom. “…Bahut chatur baniya tha woh (Gandhi), usko maloom tha aage kya hone waala hai, usne azadi ke baad turant kaha tha, Congress ko bikher dena chahiye,” Shah said. On Saturday, Shah brushed aside the Opposition criticism. At a press conference on the last day of his three-day tour of Chhattisgarh, he said, “Chaliye bhaiya, maine jis reference mein kaha hai, wo sab log the unhone suna hai. Aur Surjewala ji ko Gandhiji ke bahut saare siddhanton ka jawab dena hai.”

