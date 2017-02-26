Apollo patient death: Not satisfied, Mamata Banerjee asks health dept to probe again

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File Photo) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File Photo)

The West Bengal government is “unsatisfied” with the explanation offered by Apollo Gleneagles Hospital in Kolkata on accusations levelled against it on Friday of negligence and causing the death of a patient. Officials said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has asked the health department to investigate the matter again and sources indicated that the government was mulling the possibility of registering criminal charges against the private hospital.

On Friday, the hospital had allegedly refused to shift the patient to a government hospital for treatment unless all dues had been settled. The delay to shift him caused his death, the deceased’s family alleged.

The accusations came days after the chief minister had warned private hospitals in Bengal against profiteering and harassing patients and their families by over-charging.

The deceased, Sanjoy Roy (30), had been admitted over a week ago to the hospital and had been suffering from multiple injuries after a road accident. The police said that the treatment costs had reached up to Rs 8 lakh, following which the patient’s family decided to shift him to the government-run SSKM Hospital.

On Saturday, the government summoned the management of the private hospital for a meeting. “We are very dissatisfied with the situation. The hospital has claimed that all procedures were followed and that no irregularities had taken place. However, according to the information provided by them, less than an hour after the patient was admitted, his family was asked for a large deposit. That is completely against existing Supreme Court regulations for road accident victims,” an official said.

A source in the government said that the private hospital, according to a survey done by the health department, was among the top in the list of hospitals against whom accusations of over-pricing and malpractice had been brought by patients.

The government is planning to introduce a West Bengal Health Regulatory Commission to be headed by a retired judge to rein in such private hospitals. Officials said that the Bill would be introduced on March 3.

On Thursday, Banerjee had publicly pulled up various private hospitals and said that both the government and the state Assembly conducted surveys of private hospitals and nursing homes and out of the total 2,088 hospitals and nursing homes, 70 were issued showcause notices in Kolkata and 33 had their licenses cancelled.

“The CM has ordered a second investigation into the matter. It is likely that an FIR will be lodged against Apollo hospital. However, it is too soon to be sure. The investigation report will be with Banerjee within a few days and then she will decide,” the source added.

Meanwhile, Apollo held a press conference after the meeting with the health department and claimed that the family of the deceased was attempting to take advantage of the situation and said that they would be returning the entire sum of money taken from Roy’s family on “humanitarian grounds”.

“When there is a serious accident, it impacts different organs in the body and we treated accordingly. We had organised a medical board with all the doctors. The board concluded that the treatment will be time-consuming and also expensive. After we informed the patient’s family about this, they said that they wouldn’t be able to bear the cost. The patient was then taken to PG hospital. We had not charged them for the ambulance in which we transported them to the hospital,” an official from Apollo said.

According to Roy’s family, they, with the help of Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, managed to secure a bed for the patient. They requested the Apollo hospital to allow them to shift Roy. They alleged, Apollo refused to release him till the bill was settled.

Hospital authorities said that the total bill amount was Rs 7.23 lakh and the family had paid Rs 4.33 lakh. By the time Sanjoy was taken to SSKM Hospital, his condition had deteriorated. He died on Friday morning. He is survived by wife, two-year-old daughter and his parents.

Apollo hospital authorities admitted that they took the fixed deposit documents from the family but claimed that they did not demand it.

“We arranged our ambulance and shifted him to SSKM hospital. The treatment never stopped. The family wanted to give us a cheque, which we usually do not accept. But, we took it on humanitarian grounds. They also produced documents of fixed deposit. We accepted it,” said Joy Bose, hospital chief operating officer.