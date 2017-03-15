Apollo negligence case: CEO, predecessor questioned, say cops

Former CEO Rupali Basu at Phoolbagan police station on Tuesday. Express Former CEO Rupali Basu at Phoolbagan police station on Tuesday. Express

The police said the former CEO and current CEO of Apollo Gleaneagles Hospital were questioned on Tuesday in connection with the Sanjoy Roy negligence death case. “Former CEO Rupali Basu and current CEO Rana Dasgupta were called for questioning. Police had earlier recorded the statements of several doctors, which will now be corroborated with the statements of top hospital officials,” a senior police officer told The Indian Express.

Hospital officials were allegedly questioned to see if they knew of the day-to-day treatment and billing process, and if they did, why no action was taken despite complaints. Sources said Basu was on holiday during Sanjoy Roy’s treatment. During Basu’s questioning, police grilled her knowledge of the incident and the billing process among other things. Sources said the questioning was conducted to understand the rationale behind the billing process, adding those quizzed were not able to clearly define the hospital’s rates for tests and procedures.

When asked about the possibility of arrests being made, a police officer on condition of anonymity said: “We have questioned them, if we find discrepancies in their statements, we may arrest anyone in due course of investigation.” Former Apollo Gleneagles CEO Rupali Basu had resigned from her post on March 2 amid controversy over this case.

