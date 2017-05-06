Apna Dal (Sonelal) leaders to hear public grievances

Taking a cue from ally BJP, Apna Dal (Sonelal) has also decided that its leaders will hold public hearings at the party office in Lucknow. BJP started the practice, on May 1, as per which one minister would sit at the party office to hear the woes of the public and redress them. Elaborating further, Apna Dal (S) spokesperson Arvind Sharma said, “Party president of AD(S) Ashish Singh Patel, UP minister of state Jai Kumar Patel ‘Jackie’, MLA Jamuna Prasad Saroj and other senior office bearers will be interacting with the people at party’s state headquarters.”

As per the itinerary of the interactive public meeting released by the party, AD(S) president Patel will be meeting public on every Monday. Uttar Pradesh government minister Patel will interact with public on every first and third Tuesdays of the month. State unit president Rajendra Pal will be holding the interactive session on first and fourth Wednesday of every month.

Apna Dal (Sonelal) is a breakaway party of Apna Dal which was founded in 1995 by late Dr Sone Lal Patel. Apna Dal (Sonelal) was founded by Jawahar Lal Patel who was also one of the founding members of Apna Dal and had the backing of Anupriya Patel, who is now a Union minister. The party was founded on December 14, 2016.

