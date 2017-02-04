API suspended for allowing blast accused’s wife travel to with him

An Assistant Police Inspector (API) was today suspended after he was found guilty of allegedly allowing wife of the 1993 Mumbai serial blast accused Mustafa Dossa to travel with him during an overnight train journey to Porbandar in Gujarat, official said. Aiyyaz Patel attached with Local Arms (LA-2) in Mumbai Police was part of the escort team that took Dossa to Porbandar for a court hearing last month.

He was suspended after he was found guilty of not objecting to her presence along the side of accused during the overnight train travel, the official said.

Senior officials had taken cognizance of the matter and ordered an inquiry into the entire episode after it was reported in a section of media that Dossa’s wife had travelled with him in the same train and the officers escorting the accused had chosen to look the other way.