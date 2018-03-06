Apex court to hear Karti Chidambaram plea today

Karti Chidambaram. (Express Photo: Ganesh Shirsekar) Karti Chidambaram. (Express Photo: Ganesh Shirsekar)

The Supreme Court will hear on Tuesday a plea by Karti Chidambaram, son of former Union minister P Chidambaram, challenging the proceedings initiated by the ED in connection the INX Media graft case. The petition was mentioned before a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra. On February 23, the court, while hearing matters pertaining to the CBI case, refused to stay the summons issued by ED to Karti saying the Directorate was not even a party in before it.

The ED had registered a case against him and others in May last year. It registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), the ED’s equivalent of a police FIR, against the accused named in a CBI complaint. These included Karti Chidambaram, INX Media and its directors, Peter and Indrani Mukerjea.

The bench fixed March 6 to hear the matter after senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Karti, sought time to file a proper application to challenge the ED proceedings.

The CBI had filed an FIR in the case on May 15, 2016, alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to INX Media for receiving Rs 305 crore in overseas funds in 2007 when P Chidambaram was Union finance minister.

