Apex court refuses to interfere with CBI chief Alok Kumar Verma’s appointment

Alok Verma Alok Verma

Declining to widen the scope of a PIL on appointment of a regular chief for the CBI, the Supreme Court on Friday wrapped up the petition after the central government informed it that Delhi Police Commissioner Alok Kumar Verma has been selected as the new CBI director. A bench of Justices Kurian Joseph and A M Khanwilkar turned down a plea to direct the government for placing on record the minutes of the meeting of the high-powered committee, which picked Verma as the next CBI chief.

“It (direction to call for minutes of the meeting) is not within the ambit of this writ petition. As far as this writ petition is concerned, it is over now. You wanted a regular chief and he has been appointed,” the bench told advocate Prashant Bhushan, who appeared for NGO Common Cause.

Watch what else is making news:



Stating that the process of selection must be disclosed to the court, Bhushan had urged the bench to ask for the minutes of the meeting of the committee, comprising the Prime Minister, the Chief Justice of India and the Leader of the single largest party in the opposition.

Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi and Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the government and the CBI, opposed it, saying there was no such prayer made in the PIL and that there was no question of sitting in appeal over a selection by a committee that had PM and the CJI as its members.

“Where is the question of placing the minutes of meeting now? A decision has been taken and order has been issued,” Rohatgi said.

The bench agreed with the law officers, and said that the prayers made in the PIL had been fulfilled with the selection of the new CBI director.

Common Cause had alleged that the Centre took a series of steps in a “completely malafide, arbitrary and illegal manner to ensure that Asthana was given the charge of CBI director” after curtailing the tenure and moving out a more senior officer, R K Dutta. The petition pointed out that the government did not convene a meeting of the selection committee, even though it was aware that Anil Sinha was going to demit the office of CBI director on December 2.