APCC president Takam Sanjoy condemns “undemocratic” functioning of Arunachal government

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu (File Photo) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu (File Photo)

Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Takam Sanjoy has condemned the alleged ‘undemocratic’ functioning of BJP-led NEDA government headed by Chief Minister Pema Khandu in the state. Sanjoy said in a statement on Thursday that the ministers, are “not given their due role” in the functioning and delivering of basic programmes and policies of the government.

Terming the Khandu government as a “bureaucratic government”, the APCC chief said, a few bureaucrats are dictating its way of functioning. At the same time, many senior bureaucrats and technocrats, including ministers, MLAs and other elected bodies are “intentionally sidelined” from the day-to-day work of the government, he alleged. The statement also pointed out that the state government was “not able to monitor the flow and availability of cash” in the state.

The concept of digital transaction is “absolutely next to impossible” to achieve in a traditional joint family system of tribal societies, he said. “As a result, even after post demonetization there is no cash in various banks of the capital and other parts of the state,” Sanjoy claimed. “Many banks have closed due to fear of depositors seeking cash withdrawal. Small business owners, vegetable vendors, meat vendors and even the normal public are facing the heat of demonetization till date,” he alleged. “The Congress party which the people voted to power in the state will not remain a mute spectator to the large scale corruption in the state.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App